Thoughts on the game:

"For a big part we always look for a performance and we've probably played better this season but ended up with a draw or a defeat.

"It's simple, it's men's football and the result precedes everything.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney spoke to the press after today's 3-1 win against Newry City

"The goal before half-time changes everything and I don't think we've scored a bad goal or at a bad time.

"It was two brilliant pieces of play; Josh with a great finish and he's still a bit to go in his recovery and he knows that.

"He's probably back slightly earlier than what he would have liked him back but anyone who knows Josh will know how he goes about his business in training.

"He's well ahead of schedule and it's about putting the shackles on him as well.

"I just thought Jamie Glackin's assists for the two opening goals were quality as he has a presence of mind for the first and his quality of the ball was on a sixpence for Matthew Shevlin which was brilliant.

"Those are the moments you need every Saturday.

Conceding after going 2-0 ahead:

"They stuck to their guns and you've got to give them credit for that.

"I've watched them a few times this season and even last week they gave Glentoran game and we knew they had that spark and they wouldn't lie down.

"I just felt we were a bit lacklustre at 2-0 where we had two or three great opportunities to go and kill it off.

Pleased Newry City didn't create anything thereafter:

"No, they didn't really.

"We have good experience in there so we settled down quickly to make sure there wasn't a grandstand finish or that carnage at the end.

"We were burnt at Dungannon a few weeks ago and you don't have to shout on or say that to the players and you hope an experience like that lives long in the memory for days like today.

"I thought how we managed the last 10 or 15 minutes of the game was really good.

Mitchell with a striker's finish:

"It's been a hell of a long journey for him.

"And, to be fair, I don't think he ever thought or maybe us either that he would get back to where he is now.

"I think the emotion of his goal at Loughgall earlier in the season showed that.

"With that, it's also important we keep him motoring and bring him back at his pace.

"He did pre-season unscatched but we are still trying to get training into him week on week to get him sharper.

"He's doing the same but the key thing for us and the medical staff is that he's not missed a single session since pre-season and his own sessions.

"The fact we are able to keep him injury free, it would be catastrophic at the minute to do a groin or a hamstring which would rule him out for eight weeks.

"Getting back to training just takes time and we've tried to be fair to him as possible by giving him starts here and there, as well as coming off the bench.

"The signs are there as every week at training he looks a yard sharper and the legs are starting to come more and more.

"It's one we are totally comfortable with, he's comfortable with it and we've got to keep working him as hard, but ideally, as safe as possible to get him to the level we want him at.

Shirt clash at half-time:

“It was a concern at half-time.

"We had quite a few players from both teams to be fair who mentioned it throughout the first-half and coming off at half-time.

"I spoke to the referee and told him that if they were happy with us throwing on our gold away kit, it’s not ideal but I spoke to our players and they were happy, so it’s the joys!

Dean Jarvis inverted full-back:

"We don’t have a huge squad but what we do like in a squad is versatility.

"Dean’s played central midfield at Derry City and Dundalk at times as well.

"He’s just a bloody good footballer and there’s no other way of describing him.

"We went a four for the first 20 minutes of the game and I just didn’t feel we ever got a grip of the game and we flipped it to go three at the back.

"The easiest way of doing that and keeping a bit of steel in there was by putting him in the base of a 3-5-2.

"His versatility, a bit like Josh Carson, is very helpful.

"He does it in there with his eyes closed, he adds a bit of bite and steel, and everything that goes with it.