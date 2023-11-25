Oran Kearney praised his Coleraine side for their response after going behind and believes they weren’t aided by referee decisions in the 1-1 draw at The Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

“We knew how tough an opponent Carrick can be.

“Obviously we had a poor result up there earlier in the season.

“You can’t legislate for anything in football but credit to Reece Glendinning as when the ball left his foot it was going nowhere else bar the top corner.

“It gives them the shot in the arm they wanted at the beginning of the game and it asked questions of our guys.

“The first thing that came into my mind was response and what have we got.

“To be fair to our guys, I can’t ask for anything more as right from that moment we took a real grasp of it.

“We might have overplayed it at times in the first-half and could have possibly got the ball and people in the box more.

“In the second-half, we adjusted and really gone for it.

“For me, to stay in the game for that long and keep knocking and knocking on the door makes it harder.

“It’s good work from Conor and a good finish by Davy to get us up and running.

“Andrew Mitchell looks like a tussle with a centre-half and very similar to the goal Andy Ryan scored for Larne against Glentoran.

“It looked like a stonewall penalty on Conor McKendry as well.

“It’s frustrating that we have those or three big moments at 1-1 to win the game, but for some reasons the decisions have gone against us.

DAVY MCDAID GOAL BOOST:

“Hopefully, it will give him a boost.

“It’s all the habits you want from a striker than when the ball is sent in, they are there between the sticks.

“You have to be there to tap them in and it’s been frustrating for Davy because, and he’d be the first to say it, things haven’t gone like he would have wanted it to so far.

“His work rate and everything has been really good and we can’t question any of those things.

“It’s one of those where he’s got to keep pushing and there’s no doubting the quality is there.