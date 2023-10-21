Oran Kearney believes the red card issued to Matthew Shevlin in the first-half of the derby against Ballymena United had a big say in proceedings as the Sky Blues ran out 3-1 victors.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what the Coleraine manager had to say after the full-time whistle.

NOT YOUR BEST DAY AT THE OFFICE?

"It's frustrating as part of it is self-inflicted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney pictured during today's derby at the Ballymena Showgrounds

"Part of it is frustration with the consistency of decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven't helped ourselves as we had an in-depth discussion at half-time about how we manage the first 15 or 20 minutes of the game after the restart.

"For us, I firmly believed that we could still go and win the game as we have enough quality to score a goal in the second-half.

"But what I also said to the players is that we've got to pick and choose our moments of when we go and down that, but most importantly, we've got to keep the back door shut.

"Ballymena haven't had to earn their first two goals and that's the frustrating part and with the form they're in at the minute, if we had got to 65 or 70 minutes at 0-0, the momentum could have swung and things become edgy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manner of the two goals gets them up and running and it makes it a tougher task for us.

"To be fair, our guys stuck at it, we scored a good goal from a penalty and we've had other opportunities but just frustrating from that point of view.

JAMIE GLACKIN EARLY CHANCE:

"Jamie was the first to hold his hands up and he was frustrated at half-time.

"He was frustrated at the end of the game and he rightly said even with the red card and everything that ensues, if we are 1-0 up and have something to hold onto it changes the game dynamics for us where we aren't having to be expansive with ten men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn't just Jamie despite his being the guilt-edged chance. We had two or three further opportunities where the final execution or decision let us down.

RED CARD - THOUGHTS?

"To me, if that's a red card and it's a reckless challenge which some may argue it might be, Matthew gets all of the ball first but it's the movement of the 'keeper towards him and him towards the 'keeper.

"It's the secondary part of that which we've been told is the reason.

"The fourth official has told me he's been caught in the face, there's no chance he's caught him in the face, it's probably bicep or chest area where the contact has happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They say it's the out of control or reckless aspect of it that we've been warned about in the last couple of years like going into a sliding tackle and winning the ball with your right foot but your trailing left leg could catch somebody and be reckless.

"From that point of view, there's a challenge on Glackin in which we don't even earn a free-kick for that is absolutely identical.

"Sean might possibly get there first but when he does his feet are high off the ground which means he's out of control.

"Whether or not he's got the ball first, he's wiped Jamie out and I honestly struggle to see the difference between both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you're saying Matthew is reckless and you're getting a red card then fair enough, but then to me in that context, how the other one isn't even a free-kick.

"It's hellish frustrating, it was 2-1 at that stage and if they go down to ten men with 20 minutes to go, it possibly would give us a shot in the foot.