Coleraine manager Oran Kearney

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at The Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"It was a big performance and it's a credit to Larne that the levels they've got to where you have a fair idea of the game you're going to enter and how tough it's going to be.

"I have kept saying it the last month to six weeks where there's shoots there to show that when we get our good players on the pitch we can more than hold our own.

"We've built on the last few weeks with another strong performance today.

"You could possibly look at it and say a draw is a fair result but you get greedy with Matthew Shevlin's chance in the last two or three minutes where it went within a width of the wrong side of the post.

"Overall, we can't be too disappointed with our day's work.

STEPHEN LOWRY AND STEPHEN O'DONNELL:

"With that level of experience and the amount of games they've played at this level, it's not a request but a given that you expect that standard of leadership and quality.

"I thought the two of them, along with everyone else, were outstanding.

"Those guys are vitally importantly, particularly Stephen O'Donnell at the back and Stephen Lowry who can do the dirty work and win aerial battles.

"It bodes well for us and we are finally starting to get a consistent out there bar Kieran Farren this week who picked up a wee niggle this week.

"Beyond that, we've had the same line-up for the last three or four weeks which is the first time this season we've been able to do that.

CLEAN SHEET:

"It gives you a platform to build from.

