Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says he was proud of the players after they secured a derby day win against Ballymena Showgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle as Rhyss Campbell’s goal separated the two sides.

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN?

"I thought we were in full control from the first whistle.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels spoke after his side's win at Ballymena United

"I thought we started the game brightly, created lots of big moments by getting into good areas and we dominated territory and possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is always the worry when it's 0-0 at half-time that we didn't capitalise on the pressure but we showed street-wise qualities as to how to see the game out after getting the goal.

"I'm proud of the players and for Coleraine Football Club as there's no better place to win than away at Ballymena.

"The crowd were fantastic, they got behind us and we thoroughly deserved the win.

THE GOAL:

"We talk about filling zones in the box and Matthew Shevlin fills the back and Ciaron Harkin comes in and Rhyss Campbell was through the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think that's the desire of getting into the area where the ball is going to drop.

"Rhyss Campbell and Matthew Shevlin are two warriors at the top end of the pitch and if you go to war, you'd want them two on the front line.

"They work so hard and they did everything for the team - but that was throughout - including the back four, the 'keeper and everything else.

"It's a tough place to come especially with the form Ballymena have been in, and we had to show togetherness and we had to show that work-ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to remain calm as it's only one win. It's been a tough period but we're going to get those as we're a young team.

"There's going to be ups and downs throughout the season but we showed what we are about today but we need to sustain that and keep trying to improve.

CLEAN SHEET:

"I think it's our third or fourth clean sheet of the season.

"We wanted to be more solid and we worked on that all week.