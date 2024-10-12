Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says the Bannsiders failed to adapt to the conditions in the defeat against Carrick Rangers.

Here’s what he had to say after the 2-1 loss.

THOUGHTS ON THE DEFEAT?

"It is disappointing and it's a difficult period for us at the moment.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels

"We played Carrick three weeks ago roughly and we were brilliant, dominated the ball, made rotations and had free-flowing football.

"I tried to warn the players that it wasn't going to be like that when we come here in the muck and the nettles, plus the wind and the rain.

"It's difficult to come here, it's a different sport when you come to play Carrick here rather than on a 4G pitch when everything is nice for you.

"We tried to pick the most experienced team we had. In the first-half we just didn't deal with the conditions, we didn't deal with the fight and the scrap and the battle.

"We threw everything at them in the second-half, we rallied and got back into it but it just wasn't enough."

GOALS CONCEDED:

"It is a difficult issue as they didn't have many chances in the game.

"But when we are attacking...the transition of reading when we lose possession, they turn us and stick it in behind our right-back area.

"The first goal is unlucky as Graham (Kelly) is in a good area to clear the ball, he either miskicks it or it goes between his legs and it's disappointing to concede from an individual error.

"We accept that and it's not the end of the world.

"The second goal comes from a throw-in in their right-back area where we lose the first contact, the second contact, they stick it in behind us and it's really poor.

"When you come here it's a battle and...you do yourself no favours but we made the players well aware of what it was going to be like.