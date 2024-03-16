Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree (left) was critical of his side's performance at Stangmore Park

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at Stangmore Park.

THOUGHTS:

"I think we got Glentoran on a bad day but I think they got us on a good day.

"Our last two performances have been way off the mark and been lacklustre which is a bit concerning because I don't know how we can go from looking like a really good team against Cliftonville to now looking like a poor team in the past two matches.

"To be fair, Glentoran are littered with good players, they have quality throughout their squad but we haven't laid a glove on them today.

"We haven't competed well enough, we haven't got in their face, we haven't put them under pressure and we haven't worked hard enough.

"The fact we haven't worked as hard as we feel we should is probably the most disappointing aspect as that's the main basic thing you can get right when you cross the white line.

"I don't think we have done that collectively today.

REASONS FOR LAST TWO GAMES:

"I'm struggling at the minute to put a finger on it and I've said that to the players because I don't understand.

"It's more worrying today when I looked at the body language in the first half.

"The body language was awful and we are playing against Glentoran...whether that was fear or showing them too much respect I don't know.

LEARN ABOUT PLAYERS BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF THE SEASON:

"We haven't been consistent enough but whenever we've been good, we've been really good and when we've been poor, we've been awful.

"The one thing we asked them to do at the start of the season was to compete in every game we went into but in the last two matches we haven't competed.