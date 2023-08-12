Here are his thoughts after the 3-2 defeat at Stangmore Park.

Goals his side conceded

"The second goal we conceded was frustrating.

There would be no win on Rodney McAree's return to the Dungannon Swifts dugout

"We've conceded seven goals but we've played the two best teams in the country.

"We didn't ever think that we weren't going to concede.

"The second goal kills us a little but I think the free-kick is soft.

"We've switched off completely and I know they're trying to clamp down on standing over balls but we've got to try and slow the play down a little bit and not leave ourselves as wide open.

"It's a case of trying to stay in the game as best as we can.

"Kirk Millar gets an opportunity and it's an absolutely fantastic finish for the third.

"Not only was it a poor goal to concede but it's an absolute touch of class from him.

Competitiveness of his team after playing Larne and then Linfield

"But to be fair to the players, they've shown a real fight again, they've shown character, they've shown togetherness and they've shown things you want them to show.

"We've fought right to the end to get something out of the game but towards the end we gave away too many free kicks and we allowed the game to be killed.

"We nearly forced an opportunity late in the end and overall I'm very frustrated with the result.

"I don't overly know whether we did enough to lose the game but I'm very proud of the display of the players and how they went about it.

Scoring goals

"We've conceded seven and scored six, and to score six against the big two teams in the country is a big plus.

"We have to be competitive in games and if you look at results in the past, as soon as you go behind you're beat and you can't be like that.

"We need to fight and push to try and get something out of every game we play in regardless whether that's the best team in the country or the so-called worst teams in the country.