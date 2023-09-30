Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

Thoughts on the defeat:

"It was certainly a game of two halves.

Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell pictured during tonight's clash against Larne at Mourneview Park

"I'm very, very encouraged by what I saw until the red card, but even after that, I felt we managed that ten minute period with ten men really well.

"Lee Bonis goes home with the match for his three goals from three chances, whereas Andy Mooney has two incredible opportunities from close range in the first half and if you take them, you're in the ascendancy and you've got the crowd up and Larne in a place where they're not comfortable.

"Unfortunately, we weren't clinical enough and the quick-fire goals and the manner in how we conceded them, we highlighted that we would have to defend the box and a lot more crosses because we are down a player and obviously not going to cover as much ground.

"The first one comes from a lofted pass, the second one comes from a cross, which was really poor.

"Overall, it was going to be a difficult day against the reigning champions, we put it to them with 11 and I'd have loved it to have known what would have happened if it remained that way for the whole game.

"I think we probably had them worried for one or two spells in the first half but I'm optimistic moving forward.

"Having ten men was always going to be difficult against a top side as they were always going to expose gaps and ultimately that happened in the end.

Thoughts on the red card:

"Initially, I don't think we can have too many complaints.

"I've seen worse tackles not being reprimanded for red cards but I don't think we can be too disappointed by it.

Any quick changes you've made so far:

"We're not going to be foolish in our approach.

"We're not going to be absolutely gung-ho and total football.

"I think you saw there was a nice balance that suited the players in the first half.

"We were short at times, a little bit more direct at times and running beyond the opposition at times.

"I think we've got the opportunity to work with the players at our disposal.

"There are very good players there and I'm convinced that in that 35 minute period that we can definitely build more of that type of style.

"Definitely as you can see at times, we want to get the ball down and play.

"There are opportunities at times to play and it would be foolish to not take them when there are spaces to play into.

Can you take anything from the game?

"The goals we conceded are poor.

"But our general play, even our defensive structure I was happy enough.

"Our front three were blocking off central areas and working hard.

"I felt that aspect of the game was good but it was dealing with balls from a deeper position. We didn't do that well enough, and ultimately, that cost us.

"The 38 minutes before the red card has to give the players and the staff encouragement because it's new people in front of them, new ideas and we've had one session this week and we managed to cluster some of that 38 minutes from that which is positive.

Garrett's performance before red card:

"I felt he ran the game.

"Every time the ball moved, Robbie was in the half spaces and that was everything we worked with him on Thursday night.

"I think we can be very encouraged by that 38 minutes but unfortunately the game runs for 90, and ideally, you'd like to have 11 players on the pitch but that's football.

"We're not going to try and take that out of Robbie's game.

"He's got tenacity along with quality on the ball and if you take tenacity out of Robbie's game, then he's not half the player.