Stephen McDonnell beamed with joy after watching his side pick up their first points of the Sports Direct Premiership campaign.

Here’s what he had to say after the 2-0 win on the Ballycastle Road.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"I thought we were clinical at both ends of the pitch today.

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell pictured at the Coleraine Showgrounds

"I think that is something we haven't been so far this season and we knew we would have to suffer at times here today.

"I thought we defended comfortably throughout the 90 minutes and you need big moments from players and Gareth Deane has came up with two wonderful saves, but equally at the other end, Davy McDaid has scored early to set the tone.

"Then Keith Ward, our most attacking midfielder scored, so you have to be pleased with that and we were very good at both ends.

"Our centre-half partnership was outstanding with a young 18-year-old starting for the first time at this level and Barney McKeown who has only been back fit for a week.

"They looked like they had played together for years, so I think in terms of overall performance from the entire squad, I'm delighted with the outcome.

FEEL PRESSURE HAVING NOT SECURED ANY POINTS BEFORE THE GAME:

"I don't ever feel pressure as it will be what it will be.

"I was always convinced that as long as we don't give up cheap goals, then we would be more than a match for most teams in this league.

"We didn't give up cheap goals today and we've got the outcome we wanted with all three points and a clean sheet.

"Hopefully our group of players can take belief from that, move forward and use it as a foundation for more results.

TRANSFER WINDOW:

"Our business is done and I've been adamant about that.

"We are extremely happy with the squad and that's without Calum Birney, Mark Haughey, Isaac Baird and Jack Malone not being involved today, who are key, key players for us.

"We've got a top Academy and we had two kids on the bench today, who are just two of many.

"The DNA of this football club has always been about developing from within and work within your means.