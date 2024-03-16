Glentoran assistant manager John Gregg led the north Belfast side to all three points at Dungannon Swifts

Here’s what he had to say after the 3-0 win.

THOUGHTS:

"It's been a tough week for everybody, including the players.

"You're coming here and you're worried about it being flat and all that goes with it, but the attitude of the players was absolutely excellent.

"I felt the performance was right up there.

"The big thing for me was at the end when we were 3-0 up and we gave two chances away, but James Singleton threw his body on the line at the back post as we wanted to get a clean sheet.

"You've got to say it was a good performance.

GOALS AT GOOD TIMES:

"When you've got a centre-forward who is willing to track 20 yards into his own midfield to chase a runner and make a tackle, it creates the energy in the team.

"If you see the front man working or the boys in behind him, it has a knock-on effect so everyone works hard.

"I always say you have to defend from the front and I felt we did that.

"I thought Niall McGinn and Shay McCartan were excellent in the wee pockets of three and they were allowed to move.

"Every time they got on the ball they caused problems and that's what you want.

LOT TO ACHIEVE THIS SEASON?

"You've got to focus on that and be strong enough to say 'look that's happened' and get on with it.

"We've got to pick ourselves up. That's life isn't it? It's not just football.

"You've got to go again and that's what we want to do, so everyone has a part to play in that.

FOOTBALL CAN CHANGE QUICKLY?

"It's important not to get ahead of yourself and concentrate on the next game and performance.

"It's important to keep grounded and go after the next game as if it's the biggest fixture you're going to play.

"If you do that, then the knock-on effect will look after itself.

DECLAN DEVINE:

"He's managed some big clubs and coached with the likes of Stephen Kenny.

"He knows football inside out and I think he mentioned to the players that he's been involved in the game for 25 years.