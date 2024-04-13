Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle at The Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?

"Mistakes happen in games and I've no problem with individual errors.

Glentoran interim chief Declan Devine pictured at the Coleraine Showgrounds

"The biggest mistake of all was we left 35 minutes of the first-half.

"We started well for ten minutes, played well and then came off the game for 35 minutes.

"With the wind behind us and attacking into our own supporters, we should have had more about us but we didn't ask enough questions of the opposition.

"When we had everybody in at half-time, we changed a few things and started the second-half really well.

"But I will never knock a player making a mistake because the two players who made a mistake are probably two of the players we can really rely on.

"All in all, it was a really, really disappointing result. There were moments in the game I felt we did quite well but not well enough.

FELT YOU COULD GET AN EQUALISER?

"I think we've been wasteful.

"Bobby Burns had a great chance with a header and we had a couple of other opportunities but we didn't make their goalkeeper work enough.

"You can't come off games and if you come off for 35 minutes, that's more than a third of the game gone.

"You can't come off the game for 35 minutes and expect that the opposition isn't going to have a rattle at you at some stage.

"We've definitely left minutes behind today and I don't really care what went on in the past but we haven't got enough points this season for a reason.

"There's been a lot of points dropped this season for a reason and today we left points behind us and made it relatively easy for Coleraine to walk off the pitch with three points.

DISAPPOINTED NOT TO MOVE UP TO FOURTH?

"It's not even about that honestly.

"We've got to take care of it from our side.