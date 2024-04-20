Crusaders assistant manager Jeff Spiers reflected on Crusaders' 2-0 win away at Coleraine

Here’s what he had to say after the 2-0 win at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"It was a good job with a couple of good goals in the first-half.

"To be fair, Coleraine didn't overly bother us in the second-half and we managed the game well.

"4th place is what we've been playing for in the last few weeks which we've now secured, so we've got ten days now to prepare for a European play-off semi-final.

GAME SEEMED LIKE IT WAS AN END-OF-SEASON FEEL?

"I think so.

"People were telling us the result of the Cliftonville vs Glentoran match and we knew all we had to do was match the Glentoran result.

"We're happy and we were just seeing the game out at the end.

HAPPY WITH THE RUN?

"I think we've only lost one out of our last nine or ten games.

"We were six points behind Glentoran at one point but we've gone on a fantastic run and that's all the credit to the players for all the work they've done in that time frame.

SPECIAL DAY FOR STEPHEN BAXTER:

"It's an unbelievable record.

"He's been a credit to the Irish League and we still hopefully have three games to go.