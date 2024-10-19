FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Jim Ervin after Ballymena United's loss to derby rivals Coleraine
Here’s what he had to say after the 1-0 loss.
THOUGHTS ON THE DEFEAT?
"The boys have been absolutely incredible for the run that we've been on.
"We knew at some stage that it would come to an end, but listen, credit to our boys for the run they've been on but it's now about the reaction.
"I thought the game was probably flat, there wasn't much in it, a lot of direct and long balls from both sides...and it probably wasn't the greatest of games for the spectators.
"It's about us bouncing back now.
CHANCES THROUGHOUT THE GAME:
"Goals change games and we were a threat from set plays and Aaron Jarvis has hit the bar in the second-half, which on another day goes in as we've seen when we played Cliftonville a few weeks ago.
"Sometimes it goes against you and that's part and parcel of football.
"We pick ourselves up and get back in on Tuesday night to go again next Saturday.
GOAL CONCEDED:
"I thought Matthew Shevlin came off the back post too easily and then we didn't pick up the second ball.
"You're up against a good side in Coleraine, Shevlin is a top player and he's really good at drifting off at the back.
"I'm going to dig the boys out because the run they've been on is absolutely incredible and I'll back them 100%.
