FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Jim Magilton after Cliftonville register 4-1 win against Coleraine
Here’s what he had to say after the 4-1 success at Solitude.
THOUGHTS ON THE WIN:
"I'm delighted with the result and the three points.
"At 2-0, I thought we were really going to kick on and really stamp our authority on the game but we didn't.
"We were a little bit lackadaisical, we encouraged a good team with good players back in the game.
"I just thought we took our foot off the gas and these lads lull me into a false sense of security because when they train, their standards are so high.
"When we start giving the ball away cheaply it doesn't sit well with me.
"I think when half-time came, I expected us to kick-on which we eventually did but in-between that, Coleraine had opportunities and I was slightly disappointed with one or two aspects of our display.
"But I'm overjoyed with the result.
WHAT ASPECTS DID YOU LIKE?
"I liked the goals.
"I like when we're ruthless and when you're playing against good players, I thought we gave away possession cheaply and I don't particularly like that.
"I don't want to encourage anyone coming here thinking they've got a chance in the game.
"At 2-0, we were a little bit sloppy and that just encourages the opposition.
"Overall, I'm very pleased but I've got high demands which are only set by the players.
REACTION AFTER COLERAINE MADE IT 2-1:
"That was an important goal by Sam.
"I don't know what Oran (Kearney) has said about it but I'm sure he's upset in terms of it being a long throw.
"It was important that we did score that and then it was a fantastic finish by Rory (Hale).