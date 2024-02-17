Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s what he had to say after Lee Bonis’ early header gave his side all three points:

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"I think we knew coming into today that it was never going to be about a performance.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch applauds the fans after today's game at the Ballymena Showgrounds

"You don't come to Ballymena on days like this when there's a heavy rain and the pitch is heavy and start worrying about how many passes you're going to make.

"You have to worry about trying to get out of here with all three points.

"That is what today was all about and the clean sheet is a bonus.

"The big thing today was all about three points.

"There are days where a good performance is very much key and there's day where we will look back on games and think we probably could have done this differently but today won't be one we look back on.

"Today was about getting the balls into good areas as best as we can and we have been watching this Ballymena team all week.

"They've been very unfortunate the last number of weeks and they are a really hard working team who are giving their manager absolutely everything, so great credit to them.

NERVY LAST FEW MINUTES:

"I think it speaks volumes for Ballymena but at the same time, I think our boys have to take a huge amount of credit for that.

"You can buckle in situations like that because they had 10 men in the box and anything can happen with big long balls.

"That isn't about who outplayed who, it's about a long ball going into the box where anything can happen with a second ball or someone slips, so I think our boys have to take great credit for the character they showed.

GREAT DEFENSIVE RECORD:

"Clean sheets give you a platform and we do a lot of work when out of possession.

"I know people talk about what we do in possession but we do a huge amount out of possession to make sure we have a structure in our team and how we're set-up.

"You don't want to set-up to simply not concede but there's a very fine balance in how you set your team up to try and be solid and have a structure about how you play.

"Thankfully, we have been very fortunate with it.

ANDY RYAN'S WORK FOR GOAL:

"We came down here earlier and we were hugely disappointed with a point.

"Ballymena had to take great credit for the performance they put in but we tipped-toe and shadow boxed.

"The terminology we used after the game was that we were toothless.