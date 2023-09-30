Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are his thoughts after the 4-0 win in Lurgan.

Thoughts on the win:

"I felt we had an edgy start.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch reflects after today's victory against Glenavon at Mourneview Park

"We knew we were going to get a reaction from Glenavon with the new manager and everything with that.

"We spoke about that and I felt they played really well up until the red card.

"I think once we got the goals, we were fairly dominant.

Plan at half-time to capitalise on man advantage:

"You always, no matter who you're playing, if the other team is down to ten men you want to take advantage of the wider spaces and their lack of legs and everything that goes with that.

"Thankfully, we did that tonight.

"It was two great goals to kick-start the half.

"Lee's finish for the second was brilliant, as was Kieran Lloyd's delivery.

"Probably one area we spoke about, and I'm being really critical here, was we let the game peter out a little bit rather than putting our foot to the metal and went for it a bit more.

"That's probably me being greedy.

"I felt there were times we were really safe at 4-0 up when there were opportunities there to go and score more.

"We had a few good chances from set pieces but how can you be critical of a team who wins 4-0?

"We've talked about trying to build a squad.

"We've been crippled so far by injuries even from Tuesday night which meant Sean Graham was out, Leroy Millar was out and now Andy Ryan is out.

"It's just been one after the other but please God, we get everybody back to get a bit of stability about how we do things and see where it goes.

Learning how to deal with being champions:

"I think the big thing from Tuesday night (defeat to Loughgall), we watched it and broke it down, if you don't do the things you're good at, then you'll be punished in this league.

"We didn't do the things we are good at on Tuesday night and we got what we deserved.

"There were no excuses, no this happened and that happened, if we had been in the right frame of mind and done the things that got us where we are, then it wouldn't have happened.

Would you classify yourself as a perfectionist?

"I wouldn't say I'm a perfectionist.

"It's all a mindset, and as I say, I can't fault what the players did tonight.

"There was probably an element of us being safe tonight when we should have been a bit braver in certain areas.

"As I say, it's very hard to be critical of any team when they've done what they've done, but we're always looking for those little opportunities about how we can improve and get better regardless of score lines.

"Scores are all outcomes of processes and we've got to look at bettering our processes.

Andy Ryan's injury:

"It's too early at this stage to know.