FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Larne's Tiernan Lynch following draw at Coleraine

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch was disappointed that his side failed to turn possession into goals after a 0-0 draw against Coleraine.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Mar 2024, 19:35 GMT
Here’s what he had to say after the game at The Showgrounds.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"We know how difficult this place is to come.

Larne manager Tiernan LynchLarne manager Tiernan Lynch
"It's not somewhere that's been overly kind to us over the last number of years.

"I think Coleraine have to take great credit, they were very solid, they were rigid and we probably didn't do enough to break them down.

"We were dominant in terms of possession and we kept the ball really well but we lacked that bit of killer instinct.

"It's very hard to be critical of the players especially after a performance like that at a place like this.

FRUSTRATED TO NOT CREATE CLEAR CUT CHANCES:

"Coleraine were very solid and didn't move too far today.

"You're always conscious and worried when you get into situations like that where you need that goal to try and open the game up to get them out there but leave gaps and spaces elsewhere - so it's a double-edged sword.

"Sometimes they work for you and sometimes they don't.

"Coleraine had one or two really good chances themselves, so whilst I'm disappointed we didn't take all three points, it is very disappointing to find any criticism in the performance.

CLEAN SHEET:

"We are keeping clean sheets and we work extremely hard as a team out of possession.

"The disappointing part for us is that we probably didn't do enough in the final third and didn't create any chances to open them up.

