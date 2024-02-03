Linfield manager David Healy anticipated a tough encounter ahead of his side's Irish Cup victory against Ballymena United

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN:

"It was never going to be easy.

"When you put it into context, Ballymena are scrapping it out in the league and they've so much more that they're going to play for beyond today.

"I've no doubt that after being in the last two Cup finals that they were desperate to come here, and I saw a few bits and pieces in the week, that they were coming here with a free shot basically.

"They put it up to us, I thought it was on the edge certainly for quite a bit of the game, but key moments decided the game and we were on the end of those key moments today.

CUP FOOTBALL IS JUST ABOUT WINNING:

"Absolutely and I've no doubt Ballymena would have discussed in training about Dungannon coming to Windsor Park last week and winning.

"Nobody knows better than Jim (Ervin, Ballymena manager) about the importance of keeping the crowd quiet for as long as possible and getting them on our backs because it doesn't take them long.

"For some of our fans to put intense pressure on when there doesn't need to be, is part and parcel of it but it's frustrating and annoying at times.

"Sometimes it hinders the level of performance because the level of expectation can be unrealistic at times.

"There were some really good bits of play today and we probably didn't capitalise enough in the final third but the hindrance at times can be negative.

"When you lose a game here like we did last week, I didn't have to go in all guns blazing as the players knew they underachieved.

"The toxic wording that can be used towards the players can be frustrating but the majority of them are used to it.

"Some are new to it but the longer they stay here, the more they'll become institutionalised to it.

STANDARD OF OFFICIATING THIS AFTERNOON:

"The less I say, the more money Linfield has in their satchels.

"I've been cautioned by officials numerous times during my time in charge of Linfield, I've overstepped the mark at certain times but if the penalty had of been awarded against us this afternoon would I have been disappointed? Absolutely.

"Was it a foul? I think there was contact in the box.

"Fair play to Chris McKee, did he play into the hands of the challenge? Absolutely.