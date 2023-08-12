Here are his thoughts after the 3-2 success.

The importance of getting a winning start

"We discussed with the players this week that the main objective was to come down and get the three points.

Linfield manager David Healy pictured during today's clash at Stangmore Park

"We've done that. It's always nice to play a bit better and keep clean sheets but it's the first game of the season.

"The games that you play in Europe prepare you physically but the Irish League is a completely different beast whether you play against Dungannon or Larne or Glentoran.

"We had our work cut out at times. Dungannon had an edge to them coming off the back of an incredible result on Monday night.

"We warned the players that they would be full of belief and energy as it was Rodney's first game back here.

"It was important that we found a way to win today and we did.

"It was frustrating at half time because we hadn't played that well but you get the advantage.

"The goal was a wonderful ball in by Joel and a great header from Chris.

"It would have been ideal to have come in 1-0 ahead when we hadn't played that well.

"We regrouped and went again and got the goals at good times.

"Again we gave up a soft goal near the end which put us on the back foot again.

The impressive performance of Joel Cooper

"Cooper has been good in pre-season, he's got himself to the levels that we know.

"The good thing about players like him and some of the other attacking players is there is always more, they are nowhere near reaching their ceiling.

"You're always trying to get that bit more out of them, game by game Joel will hopefully prove his worth for Linfield.

Daniel Finlayson’s dismissal

"I thought it was a soft second yellow. There was no headbutt or elbow, it was an honest attempt to win the ball.

"Ben Gallagher to his credit was putting himself about today, he is more than capable of that.

"So I don't think there was any malice in it. It was two honest players going for the ball.