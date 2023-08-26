Five minute spell cost your side:

"I think that's a fair assessment.

"That is the frustration in the game because we prepared for it all week and probably for the first 36 or 37 minutes of the contest, the plan went well and contained them.

Moyola Park manager Stephen Hughes shared his views after today's 3-0 defeat to Warrenpoint Town

"I think with a bit better decision making we probably would have got into half-time before they scored.

"It's six or seven minutes that contained a great free-kick, a penalty and they only had one shot at half-time, yet they went in 3-0 ahead.

"We reset at half-time and the second-half was quite similar to the first except we had no individual errors.

"The difference is that was our first competitive game yet they've had one or two, so we are lacking that sharpness.

"Yes, we can have a pre-season and play pre-season games but nothing is a substitute for proper games.

"We're hurt but the good thing is that we've a game on Tuesday and we have an opportunity to put that right.

Playing games at the Coleraine Showgrounds:

"Our pitch at Mill Meadow was one of the first 3G pitches to be installed 13 years ago.

"It is due an overhaul and the reality is that we have to wait, like a lot of clubs, on funding to support the costs of the new pitch going down.

"We've been playing away from home since the end of January this year, so we can't wait for it to be all resolved and get back to Mill Meadow.

"It's great that Coleraine have accommodated us here, it's a great pitch but it's not home.

Who are the favourites to get promotion:

"I think if you finish ahead of Limavady or Warrenpoint - you won't be too far away.

"I see a lot of Bangor from last season in Warrenpoint in terms of experience and they can weather the storm.

"Even when Warrenpoint were under a bit of pressure, they stood firm and they have that bit of quality to get goals at the other end of the pitch.