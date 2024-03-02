Newington manager Paul Hamilton reflected on his side's Irish Cup exit to Larne

Here’s what we had to say after the full-time whistle at Inver Park.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"I thought our shape was brilliant in the first-half and I thought our organisation was good.

"In the second-half, we got hit with two quickfire goals and it gave us a bit of a kick.

"Credit to Larne, that's them into the semi-final and we wanted to get there.

"Unfortunately, we've met a good team there and good luck to them.

CONCEDED GOALS AT BAD TIMES:

"Our game plan was to frustrate them.

"At half-time, our game plan was to stay nice and solid for the first 15 minutes of the second-half to see if we could push on and create something ourselves.

"Unfortunately, that didn't happen.

NICE TO SCORE A GOAL?:

"It was as there's not that many teams who score against Larne.

"It was nice for us to get a goal where our fans were located.