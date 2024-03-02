FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Newington manager Paul Hamilton after Irish Cup defeat to Larne
Here’s what we had to say after the full-time whistle at Inver Park.
THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:
"I thought our shape was brilliant in the first-half and I thought our organisation was good.
"In the second-half, we got hit with two quickfire goals and it gave us a bit of a kick.
"Credit to Larne, that's them into the semi-final and we wanted to get there.
"Unfortunately, we've met a good team there and good luck to them.
CONCEDED GOALS AT BAD TIMES:
"Our game plan was to frustrate them.
"At half-time, our game plan was to stay nice and solid for the first 15 minutes of the second-half to see if we could push on and create something ourselves.
"Unfortunately, that didn't happen.
NICE TO SCORE A GOAL?:
"It was as there's not that many teams who score against Larne.
"It was nice for us to get a goal where our fans were located.
"All credit to our fans because they came out in their numbers and to score the goal was nice to give them something to cheer about.