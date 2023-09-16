Watch more videos on Shots!

Disappointed by the goals his side conceded:

"We leave here yet again saying we've played well in certain parts of the game but unfortunately it's two lapses in concentration which has really cost us.

"Full credit to Coleraine, or any team at this level, if you lose concentration you're more than likely going to be punished and we were punished emphatically on two occasions.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle pictured during today's clash at the Coleraine Showgrounds

"We started the second-half quite well, we tuned out from a short corner and we didn't react to the second phase and that's disappointing.

"We rallied and got back into the game with a great finish from Lee and that's where we wanted to be with the game in the melting point with five minutes to go.

"We felt there was another goal in the game but unfortunately it went to Coleraine with a slight mistake when we were trying to push forward to get an equaliser.

Never really created any chances at 2-1 down:

"I think throughout the game we didn't create clear cut chances.

"We certainly had moments where maybe a better pass or final touch could have presented more clear cut opportunities.

"We certainly had moments that didn't transpire into chances and that's maybe the most frustrating thing.

"Bringing it to the final five minutes and if we had an opportunity to load the box, anything can happen and that's what we were looking for.

"Unfortunately, it didn't transpire today but we will have to learn from it, and learn fast.

Positives from the last two games:

"Absolutely we have positives.

"We need to take that into Friday night's game against Dungannon.

"We need some of the performances to recoup points because it's a results-based business.

"We're not daft enough to continue saying we're playing well and getting beat.