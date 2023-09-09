Coleraine manager Oran Kearney pictured during today's defeat to Hamilton at The Showgrounds

Here is what Oran Kearney had to say after the game.

Initial reaction to the game:

“It was enjoyable in terms of experience for our lads in a different competition and against different opposition.

“For big parts of it, I thought it was a really good game and I think both teams had plenty of opportunities.

“We can’t argue with that side of it and probably the difference between the two teams was when they got into those areas, they were very clinical.

“It’s something we talk about and feels like something we spend a lot of time working on in training but on a matchday it’s those final decisions and choices that have a big impact on that.

“It’s frustrating because you felt we had more than enough in us to get something from the game but you’ve got to put the ball into the back of the net.

Nature of the goals conceded:

“It was simple choices and simple decisions, particularly the second one, we’ve spoken about it in there was hellish frustrating.

“Even the first one and Josh Carson has held hands up and he’s just coming back from injury, he probably has two or three passing options and he chooses the hardest one and to be fair they go ahead and punish us with a clinical strike.

“I think when you step up that little level you get punished for those things.

“Again, on our side of things, we’ve created more than enough in the other side of the direction.

“There’s a big, big save at 2-1 and I don’t know how the goalkeeper gets back three steps to claw it out when it looks like it’s going to be a tap-in for Shevlin.

“That would have made it 2-2 with 15 or 20 minutes to go.

“We always made the decision with the nature of a cup competition, there’s no pointing seeing the game out at 2-1, we decided to go three at back and put another striker on, and when we do that, we got caught straight away.

“You might as well have gambled to see if you could have grabbed one to force a penalty shoot-out.

Lyndon Kane chance before third goal:

“Those are the moments and at all levels of football it is the same – it’s about goals.

“We’re quite happy with how we acquitted ourselves today, despite having a few bodies missing but for what we had, we are more than happy with the chances we created.