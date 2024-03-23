Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s what he had to say after a 1-1 draw against Dungannon Swifts.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"I think mathematically we haven't secured a top-six place, Carrick Rangers have to beat Linfield 6-0.

"For us, it was never the agenda. It's been a good month for us, we wanted to go out and put in another good performance and keep building on the good of the last four to six weeks.

"We've another result, we remain unbeaten and we could have lost it at the end.

"Alternatively, we could have won it with the penalty to make it 2-0 and then see the game out.

"We will take our draw and move on.

STEPHEN LOWRY RED CARD:

"It seemed to be a coming together and Stevie has told me that he tried to get away two or three times and he's been tangled up and James (Knowles) hasn't let him away.

"I'm not sure at the end of it whether there's been a pull or Stevie has gone down towards him.

"Stevie isn't malicious by Raymond (Crangle, referee) is adamant that it's a red card but until I see it back, it's going to be a hard one to comment on.

TOUGH ASK WITH TEN MEN:

"It was a challenge but challenges are good in football.

"It's probably a challenge that if it happened in November or December, we wouldn't have came through it.

"We could have lost it today towards the end which would have been harsh, but ideally, we had a big chance to put the second on it to really kill it off.

"The signs of recovery have been really good the last six or seven weeks and it was important to keep building on that.

"Similarly to last week, with the mentality of nobody wants to go down to ten men - but it happens in football - but when it does, it's about battening down the hatchets and being smart.