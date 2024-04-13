FULL POST-MATCH REACTION: The view of Oran Kearney after the Bannsiders' 2-1 victory against Glentoran
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here’s what he had to say after a brace from Matthew Shevlin sealed the win.
THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?
"It was a good performance again in tough conditions.
"It just seems to be that the wind turbine is on every week at the moment.
"Particularly in the first-half, we were pinned in for moments of it but showed good resilience that we would expect to see.
"In the second-half, we've taken our opportunities when they've come.
MATTHEW SHEVLIN'S GOALS:
"It was brilliant by Matthew.
"More importantly, we've mentioned it after the game but the work ethic in and around the front six to hunt and force the errors for the opportunities were so important.
"I thought the whole six worked hard and well all day today and it was that bit of hunting which created those chances.
"When Matthew gets in there, they are two great finishes.
CENTENARY SHIELD SUCCESS FOR QUARTET:
"We have a really good cohort probably sitting around 16-years of age at this moment in time.
"A lot of them have played in the Centenary Shield, so we've got good quality there.
"The key thing is that they've got to make that last step and get into the first-team."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.