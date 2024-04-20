Oran Kearney spoke to the press after watching Coleraine lose at home to Crusaders

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

END-OF-SEASON FEELING TO THE GAME?

"You always know it's coming to that point where it comes into that subconsciously and it's not something we spoke about pre-game but you know from experience and it looked a little bit like that today.

"We are really disappointed with the two goals we conceded which were basically started from their own goal-kicks.

"It was basic things that we've done really well which is slightly frustrating.

"As a whole - and we said it on Tuesday - performance was more important as we told the players we had four 45 minutes to get ourselves ready for the play-offs and we can't waste any of it.

"I didn't feel with the ball that we wasted any of it. I lost count how many balls went across the box and it had the feeling that if we got one goal, then we would probably go on and score a few.

"Matthew Shevlin had a tiny niggle where we felt we might use him but then we thought what's the point as there's nothing to be gained.

"Maybe he would have jumped on a couple of those and gets us those goals.

"For us, the main thing is putting ourselves in the right shape heading into the play-offs and it's been a worthwhile 90 minutes.

ALFIE GASTON AND SENAN DEVINE:

"I thought Alfie Gaston was again really good and it's been a week for him, so him and Senan Devine coming off was nothing to do with how they played.

"You knew they were going to run out of steam at some point, so you didn't want to make the subs and hang them out to dry on a very warm day.

"I thought they were two bright sparks and they've trained really well this year and it's great to see that next batch coming through.

"They are two really good footballers, they are bright and intelligent.

"The good thing is that we've had them in training for a long, long time, so they are comfortable in the changing room and comfortable with the players around them.

"The players are very comfortable with them as well and I think that helps them settle into a performance and gives them confidence to shine.