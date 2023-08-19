Here is what he had to say after the stalemate on the Ballycastle Road:

Thoughts on the draw:

"I thought we got a response from the defeat against Carrick.

Oran Kearney was pleased to see his players return to the required performance levels as they played out a goalless draw against Larne at The Showgrounds

"To be honest, it wasn't even about a response, it's more of there's an expectation and a level and to be fair to the lads, they usually chin that bar.

"I think all that Tuesday showed was that they're human and nothing else.

"Tuesday night has been and gone and the important thing was returning back to the level where we have been in recent seasons.

"To be fair, to a man, I don't think we could have asked for anything more today.

Impressive result without several key players:

"We knew that was going to make it tougher.

"We had the smoothest pre-season ever where there were no aches and pains, and we started the season with 20 fit players.

"All of a sudden in the space of three weeks, there's five or six players that we just need to be careful with at this moment in time.

"That also gives opportunities and that's the key thing.

"I thought Jack O'Mahony was outstanding today, I thought Darren Cole showed all the class and confidence that we expect to see from him and we know he will only get sharper as the weeks go on.

"There's plenty of positives out there and I thought Lyndon Kane was exceptional and he probably deserved that shot at the end to clip in off the post.

Larne didn't have too many clear cut openings:

"They had a few attempts on goal but to be fair Gareth Deane has dealt with them well.

"The league champions weren't going to come here and not create chances, so it was about trying to negate that as best as possible.

"To a man, we can have no complaints.

Injured players to return any time soon:

"I don't know and there's no point me saying otherwise.

"We have to have a look on Monday night and see where we are with bodies.

"They are all niggly ones which you hope will clear up soon.

"The ankle is holding Matthew Shevlin back and it's not 100%.

"He's such a vital player for us and I'm happy to take a hit for three or four games like we have rather than putting him out there and he keeps breaking down.