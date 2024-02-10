Coleraine manager Oran Kearney speaks to goalkeeper Rory Brown ahead of the second-half at Solitude

Here’s what Kearney had to say after the full-time whistle.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"It felt strange today. It didn't feel like a 4-1 game and I felt for big parts of it - and I'd like to see numbers - we created a lot of chances.

"I suppose with the season we've had so far and what we're just coming out of the back of, the start in the game leaves us a bigger mountain to climb than normal with the couple of months it's been for us.

"I had a brief chat with Rory (Brown) at half-time and when he came on for the start of the second-half, as well as shouting onto him when the goal happened.

"It's strange to say it but your mindset has to be that it is no different to him pulling off a Gordon Banks world-class down there, where I suppose the mantra would be and in particular for goalkeepers, is that no matter what happens all you ever worry about is the next ball.

"That's the only thing I said to him was that his mind has to be similar to that he's pulled off a worldie save.

"The only information I gave him was that he had to quickly blank that out of his head and treat the rest of the game like it's 0-0.

"It will happen once in his career and Sod's law it happened today but that's life.

"Rory's a big character, he's been outstanding since he's come into the place and he's got a big future ahead of him.

DIFFERENCE IN FINISHING:

"I thought their finishing was sharp but I don't think they had to work as hard for their goals as we had to work for our opportunities.

"I thought we created a lot of opportunities but we were a little bit wasteful and their 'keeper pulled off a few great saves.

"Those are all big moments at 2-0 where if it goes 2-1 just before half-time, it's a totally different game.

"To his credit, I thought David (Odumosu) was very good today.

PERFECT START TO SECOND-HALF QUICKLY WHIPPED OUT:

"We did have the perfect start but half-time is driven all about the importance of the next goal and the importance of us getting it.

"It's also about not panicking when that goal comes, even if it takes 60 or 65 minutes because we felt if it went 2-1 there could be edginess and everything that all goes with it.

"Scoring the goal so early was brilliant but if you told me we'd concede a minute later I'd rather the game stayed 2-0, so we could sweat the first 15 or 20 minutes of it.