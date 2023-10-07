Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what he had to say after the 4-1 success on the Ballycastle Road.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

“I thought in the first half that they caused us a few problems, where they had three counter attacks which created scares which could have hurt us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was pleased with his side's reaction after falling behind against Glenavon at The Showgrounds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think after the ten days the players have had, to go behind with a well-executed free-kick after five minutes, I suppose you wouldn’t blame them for having that mindset of ‘here we go again’ or whatever it may be.

“I think after that, our response was good, we created chances and opportunities without that guilt-edged one.

“The attitude and application in the first-half showed a dogginess mentality that we’ve spoken about quite a bit in the last few days.

“I think the goal before half-time is important as well, we’ve been in these scenarios before, and I appreciate both teams played 120 minutes in the week, where you know the longer the game goes on, they would have something to hang on to and it becomes tougher and tougher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the timing of that goal gives us a lift going into half-time and the moment we set foot on the pitch in the second-half, to go out with the attitude and endeavour was very pleasing.

WORRY SECOND GOAL WOULDN’T COME:

“No, I think you have to be solid of mind.

“We spoke about it at half-time where we weren’t prepared for excuses or not prepared to not have a sob story.

“Credit to the players after the question mark whether or not Lee Lynch’s effort crossed the line, it didn’t stop us and we still had that mindset that the goal would come and it was a matter of time.

“Cometh the hour and cometh the man, and we still stand here regularly and speak about Conor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Are we shocked? No. Are we any way shape of form thinking he’s never done that done before? No.

“We see it all the time; I think the big thing is that we keep making these demands of Conor and that we want it more and more.

LYNDON KANE CENTRE-BACK:

“We said it before the game that it wasn’t a day for excuses or anything else.

“It was a day where you went and done your job.

“Big credit to Lyndon, he cruised it in there and I think his performance showed all the hallmarks of his experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Credit to Jake (Wallace), he’s had to be patient, it’s hard waiting in the wings behind Lyndon who is hellish consistent.

“To be fair, even when Lyndon makes an error, you still know what he has in the locker and it’s very hard to dislodge someone like that.

“We always say these scenarios bring opportunities and credit to Jake as he looked very assured and confident.

"He was at the level that he needed to be and we needed him to be.

HOW HAVE YOU FOUND THE LAST WEEK?

“The players care too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I suppose it’s a part of life and everything else, when you have a few bad results everyone thinks the worst and everybody feels the worst.

“I think a big part of the last week has been a glass half full mentality rather than a glass half empty.

“When you constantly have negativity surrounding you, the performance, how you’ve played and everything that goes with it, the easiest thing to do is buy into that.

“Credit to the players, even on Tuesday night, there was quite a bit that had gone against them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought the response in extra-time was brilliant as well as the response today.

“That’s the thing they need to take moving forward is that their minds are very strong and they’ve shown that already that they have big capabilities to show the resilience that’s needed.

“It’s rare we get that third or fourth goal and it was nice for the boys especially after the week we’ve had.

CONFIDENCE GREW AS GOALS WENT IN:

“We’ve stood here and said it for years that I can have all the presentations and individual speeches and do everything you want, but there’s no better shot in the arm for players than performances, goals and winning matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the wonder of momentum as when things go in that shape of not going brilliantly, it generally compounds and you can get stuck in a rot quite quickly and I’ve been in scenarios like this before.

“We’re not out of the woods by any stretch, it’s three points and we will very quickly reset on Monday night to get back to work again.