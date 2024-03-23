Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s what he had to say after Andy Mitchell’s header earned a share of the spoils at The Showgrounds:

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"We probably got commitment this afternoon.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree pictured at the Coleraine Showgrounds

"I thought our quality could have been a little bit better - especially when Coleraine were reduced to ten men - but we didn't show enough quality at that stage.

"After our last two performances, we conceded seven goals and our performance levels were unacceptable.

"The first thing we asked from the players was hard work and commitment - and we got that.

"We could have stolen a victory at the end but we were fortunate and relied heavily on Declan Dunne making a great save from the penalty.

PENALTY SAVE:

"Declan has a swollen nose in there at the minute.

"He's taken the ball fully in the face to be fair but he's a goalkeeper and they're going to make saves with any part of their body they can get away with.

"Josh Carson has struck it well but it's at a height which is perfect for Declan, although it's struck him on the nose.

"He's a wee bit swollen.

IMPORTANCE LEADING INTO EQUALISER:

"Up until the penalty save, we hadn't created much.

"We hadn't tested Rory Brown and we spoke at half-time about making sure we asked a lot of questions and we didn't ask enough.

"If that penalty went in, we were dead and buried at 2-0 because we didn't look like we were creating anything.