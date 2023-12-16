Rodney McAree praised the character of his side after they came from behind to beat Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree

Here’s what he had to say after the 3-2 success on the Ballycastle Road.

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN:

"We certainly have a never-say-die attitude at times.

"We try to keep going and we've challenged ourselves all season to beat a top-six side and thankfully we've come here and got the three points.

"It's nothing more than three points as I was disappointed when we found ourselves 2-1 down.

"I don't understand how we put ourselves in that position. We switched off from a throw-in on the far side and it ended up in the back of the net with a good finish for 1-1.

"We conceded a second straight after we didn't defend a second ball and we were suddenly 2-1 down.

"You then give yourself a mountain to climb but the substitutions and a slight change to our shape suited us.

"Tomas Galvin got the equaliser with a great finish after a good ball by Cathal McGinty and at that stage we thought we had a chance of getting even more.

MATTHEW LUSTY GOAL CONTRIBUTION:

"You have to be brave to go up and hit penalty kicks.

"Gareth Deane is in goal and he's there to make saves but thankfully it rebounded to Matty and he was able to put it in the back of the net.

"It doesn't surprise me with Matty as he's been a joy to work with and he's done extremely well.

"He seems happy and he's enjoying his football and if he has a smile on his face, then he'll do well for us.

CHARACTER OF YOUR TEAM:

"We've got to keep going.

"Against Newry in midweek to concede and then get an equaliser with four minutes to go showed character and we got what we deserved as we never deserved to lose it.

"I feel we got what we deserved here today even though we made hard work of it.

"It's only three points and it helps us but hopefully it also gives us more belief heading into our next match.

SECOND AWAY WIN:

"They are capable of more than what we've been doing this past while.

"We deserve to be getting more results but as we've said all season, if we concede the goals we have been, then you give yourself a mountain to climb.

"We have to try and stop conceding poor goals and it's as if we have to score two or three goals if we are to get something from games.