Thoughts on the win:

"It was a bit rusty but every team is on the first game of the season.

"We are happy with the win, with the scoreline and that's all that matters.

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray watched his side beat Moyola Park at the Coleraine Showgrounds in today's Premier Intermediate opener

"We started sloppy but to be fair, they were quite good in the opening stages and we just couldn't get a handle of it.

"It's the old cliche that goals change games and it certainly changed it for us.

"It was perfect timing and if you planned it, that would have been the perfect time to do it.

"To be fair, we knew coming out in the second-half that we had to manage it out and we did that okay.

"I don't think there were any scares in the second-half and it gave us an opportunity to run out five players from the bench which we were pleased with.

Ball's sensational free-kick:

"Steven has done well today.

"He's one of our stronger players and it was a good finish.

"Any player would have probably been happy with that.

"It doesn't surprise us in house that he can do that, so we're delighted for him.

"We were probably disappointed last season with our goal tally from set plays or dead ball scenarios.

Coming back after demotion:

"It takes a wee while to shake it out.

"We started two weeks ago in the Irish Cup and then had a week off, so that gap isn't an ideal way to start any season.

"This week was a wee bit flat in general terms as everyone was keen to get back in the games.

"It's good to get today done and the going-ons in the summer now we're into the league campaign are now behind us and we just need to concentrate on what we do on the pitch.

"It's nice to be back after a long few months for everyone involved.

Favourite tags to be promoted:

"Everyone will say we're the favourites based on the team or squad we had last season or the year before.

"That's not the team we have now as we only retained six players.

"The rest are largely young or unproven players at senior level.

"If you want to give us that title, it's fine, we'll believe it when we've 26 games played and the tally on the league table tells us we are the favourites.

"A lot of the guys in the changing room are too young to read into that.

"It's a case of taking each game as it comes.

"You can see today Moyola didn't step off us or give us any praise or credit for being the so-called favourites and that's what we're going to be up against every week.

"I hope that some of our senior quality that we retained from last season will be the difference in the neck and neck games.