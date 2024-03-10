Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ports were beaten 3-1 by Linfield in the showpiece decider as the Blues retained the trophy at Windsor Park.

Thompson - who joined Niall Currie's side in the summer transfer window - hopes to reward Portadown's fan base by experiencing more big occasions next season by securing their passage into the Sports Direct Premiership.

"I said it in interviews last week that the most important thing is the league and we all understand that," the 33-year-old said.

"This was a great experience and we had a lot of family members here and when you get to these senior Cup finals they are special days.

"The pressure for us all season has been in the league so away to Institute next Saturday is a bigger game than today ultimately.

"It was a chance to come and enjoy, we've enjoyed the experience but we will go back up to Portadown and enjoy a beer with our supporters to give back to them because they've been unbelievable.

"They travel all around the country in the Championship to support us and you could see how much it meant to them being here today.

"In terms of the size of the support - they deserve better.

"At the end of the day, Portadown for whatever reason, hasn't produced and that's what it's all about.

"You get what you deserve in this game and we didn't do enough last year.

"Since we got here this year we have been working hard but if we deserve to go up this year, we have to put the points on the board.

"Otherwise, you're a Championship club and that's football."

Linfield netted twice in four first-half minutes from corner-kicks and Thompson believes those small margins played a major factor in the defeat after making a bright start in the capital.

He added: "I think the game plan was working in terms of general play.

"Yes, they had a few chances in general play, but they are Linfield and they're going to.

"I thought on the break we had our opportunities, we sprung on them a few times and we needed a bit more care with the ball.

"To be honest, at 40 minutes you're absolutely delighted, for us it was the long game and hoping to nick something.

"You're thinking about being compact and don't let them through you and I think we did that in the main.

"The set plays kill you and at this level, you can't afford them and we were punished by Linfield.

"We scored at the end and had a few half chances which would have maybe caused a bit of a sweat but we couldn't get that second.

"I thought our fans were incredible - even at 3-0 behind - and it's a great credit to them.

"They've waited a long time to be back in a senior final and it's great to have them here.