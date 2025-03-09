GALLERY: Cliftonville and Glentoran fans arrive at Windsor Park ahead of the BetMcLean Cup final

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 9th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST
Updated 9th Mar 2025, 15:32 BST
Large numbers of supporters from both Cliftonville and Glentoran basked in the spring sunshine as they arrived at Windsor Park for the BetMcLean Cup final.

The national stadium was a sea of both Cliftonville red and Glentoran red, green and black as fans got ready to cheer on their heroes.

Tickets for the game quickly sold out as the Belfast rivals aim to get their hands on the trophy.

But who will be jubilant at the end of 90 minutes, extra-time or penalties?

