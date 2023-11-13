Coleraine and Glentoran will square off in the third live Sky Sports game this season...but how is your knowledge of the last ten Irish League games shown by the broadcaster?
From Premiership action to the last two BetMcLean Cup finals, here is the breakdown of those ten games.
There have been plenty of goals, excitement and a few red cards thrown in for good measure.
Irish League football has enjoyed a long and healthy partnership with Sky Sports and five live games will guarantee to be shown until the end of the 2024/2025 season.
1. BetMcLean Cup final; Cliftonville 4-3 Coleraine (AET)
Coleraine looked like securing back-to-back BetMcLean Cup triumphs but Cliftonville had different ideas as they staged a late rally to send the final into extra-time. Goals from Joe Gormley and Paul O'Neill had the Reds in control after James McLaughlin's dismissal, with Curtis Allen adding a late consolation Photo: ©INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter
2. Warrenpoint Town 1-2 Linfield
Warrenpoint Town took an early lead through Steven Ball's header, however, Linfield would reply in first-half stoppage time through Jordan Stewart's instinctive finish. Just when the basement side looked like securing a share of the spoils, they would have late heartache as Ethan Devine netted a late winner for the visitors Photo: PressEye
3. Glentoran 6-2 Carrick Rangers
A pair of braces from Shay McCartan and Jay Donnelly, added to goals from Conor McMenamin and Jordan Jenkins helped the Glens record a 6-2 win against Carrick Rangers, who found the back of the net via Emmett McGuckin and Lloyd Anderson Photo: ©INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter
4. Crusaders 0-1 Ballymena United
A stunning strike from Kym Nelson helped the Sky Blues record a 1-0 victory away to Crusaders in November last year Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton