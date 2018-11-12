GALLERY: Glenavon and Linfield drop points in Danske Bank Premiership

It was a bad weekend for the top two teams in the Danske Bank Premiership as they both dropped points on Saturday.

League leaders Glenavon were held at home to Warrenpoint Town, while second placed Linfield were beaten 2-1 at Windsor Park by a resurgent Coleraine side, in a game which saw three own goals.

Johnny Addis came back to haunt old club Glentoran as he scored the only goal of the game to cement Ballymena United’s grasp on third.

Crusaders also made up ground on the top two as Paul Heatley’s goal sealed a 1-0 at Ards.

Kris Lindsay grabbed his first win as Dungannon Swifts boss as they fought back from a goal down to beat Institute 2-1.