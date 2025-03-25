The match will be played under a closed-roof as Northern Ireland aim to record a second positive result from their March international window.
As always, a loud and passionate fan base has travelled to Scandinavia for the game.
Here’s some photos from fans ahead of the 6pm kick-off.
1. Sweden vs Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland fans pictured in the Strawberry Arena ahead of the international friendly against Sweden Photo: William Cherry
2. Sweden vs Northern Ireland
This Northern Ireland folds holds aloft his scarf with pride ahead of the international friendly against Sweden Photo: William Cherry
3. Sweden vs Northern Ireland
This duo is full of smiles ahead of Northern Ireland's clash away in Sweden Photo: William Cherry
4. Sweden vs Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland fans in good spirits in the Stockholm Arena ahead of Northern Ireland's clash away in Sweden Photo: William Cherry
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.