GALLERY: Green and White Army out in full force as Northern Ireland set to take on Sweden

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 25th Mar 2025, 17:33 BST
Northern Ireland fans are set to bring the atmosphere to the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm as Michael O’Neill’s boys take on Sweden.

The match will be played under a closed-roof as Northern Ireland aim to record a second positive result from their March international window.

As always, a loud and passionate fan base has travelled to Scandinavia for the game.

Here’s some photos from fans ahead of the 6pm kick-off.

Northern Ireland fans pictured in the Strawberry Arena ahead of the international friendly against Sweden

1. Sweden vs Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland fans pictured in the Strawberry Arena ahead of the international friendly against Sweden Photo: William Cherry

This Northern Ireland folds holds aloft his scarf with pride ahead of the international friendly against Sweden

2. Sweden vs Northern Ireland

This Northern Ireland folds holds aloft his scarf with pride ahead of the international friendly against Sweden Photo: William Cherry

This duo is full of smiles ahead of Northern Ireland's clash away in Sweden

3. Sweden vs Northern Ireland

This duo is full of smiles ahead of Northern Ireland's clash away in Sweden Photo: William Cherry

Northern Ireland fans in good spirits in the Stockholm Arena ahead of Northern Ireland's clash away in Sweden

4. Sweden vs Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland fans in good spirits in the Stockholm Arena ahead of Northern Ireland's clash away in Sweden Photo: William Cherry

