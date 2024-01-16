GALLERY: Joy and celebration for Portadown and Linfield as both clubs secure passage through to BetMcLean Cup final
Linfield and Portadown will square off in the final of the BetMcLean Cup after overcoming Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon respectively in the last four of the competition.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Jan 2024, 22:31 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 22:44 GMT
A brace from Kyle McClean helped holders Linfield beat Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park – despite Joe Moore halving the deficit with ten minutes to go.
Meanwhile, Portadown earned the Mid-Ulster derby bragging rights as Ryan Mayse’s penalty was the difference against a lacklustre Glenavon at Mourneview Park.
Here is some of the best pictures from the two semi-finals.
