All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

GALLERY: Joy and celebration for Portadown and Linfield as both clubs secure passage through to BetMcLean Cup final

Linfield and Portadown will square off in the final of the BetMcLean Cup after overcoming Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon respectively in the last four of the competition.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 16th Jan 2024, 22:31 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 22:44 GMT

A brace from Kyle McClean helped holders Linfield beat Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park – despite Joe Moore halving the deficit with ten minutes to go.

Meanwhile, Portadown earned the Mid-Ulster derby bragging rights as Ryan Mayse’s penalty was the difference against a lacklustre Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Here is some of the best pictures from the two semi-finals.

Portadown supporters are full of joy after watching their team secure a passage through to the BetMcLean Cup final

1. Portadown fans celebrate with players

Portadown supporters are full of joy after watching their team secure a passage through to the BetMcLean Cup final Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Photo Sales
A proud Portadown manager Niall Currie salutes the crowd after the semi-final win against Glenavon

2. Niall Currie beams with delight

A proud Portadown manager Niall Currie salutes the crowd after the semi-final win against Glenavon Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton

Photo Sales
It's fair to say Portadown fans of all ages were quite rightly ecstatic after the 1-0 semi-final win against rivals Glenavon

3. 3. Supporters of all ages share their passion

It's fair to say Portadown fans of all ages were quite rightly ecstatic after the 1-0 semi-final win against rivals Glenavon Photo: David Maginnis

Photo Sales
Portadown fans let their feelings known after reaching the BetMcLean Cup final following a 1-0 win against Glenavon

4. Waving the red and white flag

Portadown fans let their feelings known after reaching the BetMcLean Cup final following a 1-0 win against Glenavon Photo: David Maginnis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LinfieldPortadownGlenavon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.