The Green and White Army – managed by Lawrie Sanchez – had twice fallen behind but restored parity through talisman Healy, before the current Linfield boss sent Windsor Park into jubilation by bagging the winner with ten minutes to go.

The Spain squad featured the likes of Xavi, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres...but they didn’t do too badly after that loss as they won Euro 2008 and 2012, as well as the 2010 World Cup.

Northern Ireland famously beat Spain at the 1982 World Cup through Gerry Armstrong’s finish and the two countries are set to meet for the first time since 2007 in friendly action on Saturday night.

Whilst the contest won’t have as much significance as the two famous scalps, it will give Michael O’Neill another chance to work with his players before the Nations League campaign.

Here are 12 photos from that 3-2 win against Spain in 2006.

1 . Euphoria David Healy celebrates his first-half goal against Spain with Keith Gillespie Photo: WILLIAM CHERRY/PRESSEYE Photo Sales

2 . One of many caps He didn't turn out too bad? No, we aren't talking about Michel Salgado but rather our very own Steven Davis, who would go on to earn 140 caps for his country Photo: WILLIAM CHERRY/PRESSEYE Photo Sales

3 . Aerial dual Kyle Lafferty watches on as current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso heads the ball at Windsor Park Photo: WILLIAM CHERRY/PRESSEYE Photo Sales