Carrick Rangers will aim to continue their pursuit of a top-six finish as they host Newry City this afternoon

Only three points separate sixth-placed Coleraine and Carrick in the table with three games matches remaining for a place in the top-six once the post-split fixtures take place.

The Amber Army – like today’s visitors Newry City – weren’t in action last weekend due to Irish Cup fixtures and Irvine hopes that the two week break came at an opportune time for the ‘Gers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basement side City are quickly running out of games as they are five points behind Ballymena United in the race to avoid the drop.

"They have always been ding-dong games, particularly at home,” Irvine said of games between Carrick Rangers and Newry City.

"We've come out on the wrong side of it too many times.

"We know we have to rectify that and we know they are going to be fighting for their lives.

"I think if we create the chances like we did against Loughgall, then we will have a massive chance but we can't give away the goals like we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On a whole, I think collectively we have to be positive with the position we find ourselves in and we have three massive games coming up.

"We will do what we can to approach the Newry City game with everything that we've got."