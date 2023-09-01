The U19s are set to face Italy in a friendly at Stadio Lungobisenzio in Prato next Thursday (September 7; 16.30 BST).

The one new face in the panel is Sheffield Wednesday striker Devlan Moses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the other players chosen by McAuley, who was appointed to the role last month, have previously played for either the U19s or U17s or both.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glentoran ace Leon Boyd has been called-up to Northern Ireland's U19 squad by Gareth McAuley

Three of the squad were in the U19s group which back in March competed in the elite round of qualifiers for this summer’s U19 Euros, while seven were in the U17 squad which competed in the elite round of qualifiers for the U17 Euros staged in Hungary back in June.

The U19s panel features players who are with clubs in England, Scotland and at home. Three NIFL Premiership players have been included.

Northern Ireland is hosting the UEFA U19 European Championship next year and it’s the new manager’s task to prepare the U19 squad for that final tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the host nation the U19s qualify automatically, so McAuley will be arranging friendlies and training camps in preparation for the U19 Euros, starting with next week’s friendly in Tuscany.

The U19s will also be taking part in an invitational tournament in Northern Ireland this November (13-20) where Portugal, Poland and Hungary will provide the opposition.

The Northern Ireland U19 squad for the friendly against Italy includes:

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Mason Munn (Rangers).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defenders – Ruairi McConville (Brighton and Hove Albion), George Goodman (Bradford City), Gallagher Lennon (St Mirren), Tom Atcheson (Blackburn Rovers), Josh Briggs (West Ham United), Sean Brown (Larne), Brendan Hamilton (Aberdeen), Joel Thompson (Nottingham Forest), Phoenix Scholtz (MK Dons).

Midfielders – Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Ryan Donnelly (Leicester City), Jack Patterson (Everton), Francis Turley (Celtic).