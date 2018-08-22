Gareth McAuley wanted by trio of Scottish clubs including Rangers

Northern Ireland international Gareth McAuley is interesting three Ladbrokes Premiership clubs.

The 38-year-old is wanted by Aberdeen, Hearts and Rangers according to reports in the Scottish Sun.

Without a club since leaving West Brom earlier this year following the Baggies' relegation, McAuley is yet to find a new club.

He had hoped to pick up a club in the English Championship but has had more interest north of the English border.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is on the lookout for another centre-back to provide competition and cover to Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic.

Premiership rivals Aberdeen and Hearts are also keen on a defender due to injury issues. The Dons are without Mark Reynolds, while Hearts saw their captain Christophe Berra ruled out for six months.

McAuley has 79 caps for Northern Ireland as well as more than 200 Premier League appearances