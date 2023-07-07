The striker has put pen-to-paper at the Newry Showgrounds after impressing whilst at Rathfriland, where he helped the club win the Northern Amateur Football League and promotion to the Premier Intermediate.

City boss Boyle believes his new new recruit will give him a ‘different attacking dimension’ as they start the Premiership season at home to Loughgall.

He said: “Lee comes in to us off the back of a very successful stint at Rathfriland.

Chairman Martin McLoughlin with new signing Lee Newell, Vice Chairman Gary Wilson and Manager Gary Boyle. Picture: Brendan Monaghan Photography

"A goal scorer who provides the team with a slightly different attacking dimension whilst complementing the attacking players we have at the club.

"Another relatively local talent, who, at 26, is ready to kick on with the next chapter of his career.

"A great character whose personality and attitude are in tune with the core values of our club; he will fit into the group seamlessly. I know he can’t wait to get going!”

Newell stated: “I am delighted to be signing for Newry City and can’t wait to get started.

"I’m looking forward to the season ahead and will be working hard to hit the ground running.