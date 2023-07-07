News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Gary Boyle tips new striker Lee Newell to 'kick on' after signing for Newry City following goalscoring exploits at Rathfriland

In preparation for the forthcoming season, Newry City manager Gary Boyle has added to his strike force with the addition of Lee Newell.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read

The striker has put pen-to-paper at the Newry Showgrounds after impressing whilst at Rathfriland, where he helped the club win the Northern Amateur Football League and promotion to the Premier Intermediate.

City boss Boyle believes his new new recruit will give him a ‘different attacking dimension’ as they start the Premiership season at home to Loughgall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Lee comes in to us off the back of a very successful stint at Rathfriland.

Chairman Martin McLoughlin with new signing Lee Newell, Vice Chairman Gary Wilson and Manager Gary Boyle. Picture: Brendan Monaghan PhotographyChairman Martin McLoughlin with new signing Lee Newell, Vice Chairman Gary Wilson and Manager Gary Boyle. Picture: Brendan Monaghan Photography
Chairman Martin McLoughlin with new signing Lee Newell, Vice Chairman Gary Wilson and Manager Gary Boyle. Picture: Brendan Monaghan Photography
Most Popular

"A goal scorer who provides the team with a slightly different attacking dimension whilst complementing the attacking players we have at the club.

"Another relatively local talent, who, at 26, is ready to kick on with the next chapter of his career.

"A great character whose personality and attitude are in tune with the core values of our club; he will fit into the group seamlessly. I know he can’t wait to get going!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newell stated: “I am delighted to be signing for Newry City and can’t wait to get started.

"I’m looking forward to the season ahead and will be working hard to hit the ground running.

"There is a great atmosphere around the club and I’m excited to be a part of that and help the club push on to achieve the goals set for this season.”

Related topics:RathfrilandNewryPremiershipLoughgall