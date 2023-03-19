Two goals in the final 20 minutes saw Glenavon pick up all three points and move up to 7th in the Premiership standings as the battle for the final European qualifier spot heats up.

The Bannsiders would have the half-time lead as Andy Scott profited from a mistake by Glenavon stopper Rory Brown to tap the ball into an empty net with 26 minutes on the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams would squander chances as Conor McKendry was twice denied by Brown, whilst at the other end, Jamie Doran would have an effort cleared off the line and Danny Wallace saw a goal bound strike being deflected wide.

Glenavon's Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates with his team-mates after his goal during Saturday's win against Glenavon.

However, an inspired double substitution by Hamilton would pay dividends as Aaron Prendergast was introduced from the bench and he crossed for Matthew Fitzpatrick who emphatically found the back of the net with a well-taken scissor kick on 69 minutes.

Then, with just six minutes remaining, fellow substitute Michael O’Connor would have the final say as he calmly slotted past Gareth Deane after being teed up inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenavon are now unbeaten in their last four Premiership games and Hamilton stressed that he had ‘full faith’ in his and the players’ ability to ignore recent criticism.

"You always have to have faith in your ability and it's one thing I do,” he said.

"If I didn't I wouldn't be here.

"I've also faith in my squad and players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Yes, we did go through a difficult run, but so do a lot of teams.

"Unfortunately, when we go through it it seems to be highlighted more.

"To be here 11 years and for that to be the first time it's highlighted I must be doing OK and we must be doing something right.

"It's paper talk, one journalist writes something then it spreads through everywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully, there's not too many of our players who like the journalist involved and they've gone out and proved him wrong over the last four weeks.”

Coleraine have now lost three out of their last four Premiership games and Kearney believes it was a missed opportunity after results elsewhere.

"When you look at the results this weekend, you don’t know how teams will come out on the back of recent results that all clubs have had and where they stand at this moment in time,” he added.

“When you look at those results, we could have gained today and moved nearer the teams above us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The hunt for third or even second is still very achievable but when you defend how we did in the last 20 minutes, then those other results doesn’t matter.

“The manner of the two goals we conceded; we were in possession for the two goals and how we give the ball away and proceed to defend is just not good enough and it needs to improve."

GLENAVON: Brown, Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Baird, McCloskey (O’Connor ’66 mins), Wallace, Doran, Rogers (Doyle ’90 mins), Garrett, Malone (Prendergast ’66 mins), Ward.

Subs Not Used: Matthews (GK), Kerr, Norton, Lynch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COLERAINE: Deane, D. Jarvis, McKendry (Fyfe ’60 mins), Carson, Farren, O’Donnell, Glackin, O’Mahony (Lynch ’79 mins), McDermott, Shevlin, Scott.

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), Mullan, Brown, McCrudden, Doherty.