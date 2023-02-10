The Lurgan Blues were heavy favourites to reach the quarter-final of the Irish Cup but H&W Welders produced the shock of the round to set up a meeting with Larne in the last eight of the competition.

A less-than-enthused Hamilton has demanded his side start taking their chances and beat teams they should be defeating.

"We let everybody down at the football club last week,” said Hamilton on Glenavon’s social media. "There's nobody who understands the frustrations more than me as I'm a supporter myself.

Glenavon are the visitors to in-form Larne this evening.

"We tried to get players in January but the market is so difficult.

"The result certainly hurt me.

"I just don't understand it at times and it's so frustrating.

"We were in control in the first-half and had a few chances and didn't take them.

"It was a clear offside that gave them the lead and it gave them something to defend and they did it well.

"We just weren't good enough in the final third and it's a recurring theme.

"The quality is there when we play the top six sides but the expectation of playing bottom six sides is playing on their mind.

"We've told the players that the stats don't lie and we have to work it out.

"The results against the bottom six teams and the division below haven't been good enough and it's so frustrating.

"We've got good players but we need them to stand up and be counted.”

Glenavon make the journey to Inver Park this evening and Hamilton spoke of his frustration as to how his side can perform against the top teams in the division yet struggle against those who they are expected to beat.

"We usually perform better in games against the top six and it's been proven this season,” he added. "We always haven't got a result.

"But we've certainly put it up against a lot of the top six sides and getting performances in those games.

"The staff and I are hurting after the Irish Cup result.

"And I'm hoping the players will be hurting the same way as I know the supporters will be.