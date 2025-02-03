Gary Haveron says Larne cannot afford to dwell on Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Portadown at home as they travel to Carrick Rangers for Tuesday’s East Antrim derby.

The reigning Premiership champions will be looking to claim all three points but boss Haveron is taking nothing for granted.

“There's no easy games in this league anymore,” he said.

“There used to be a stage when you were going into games with plenty of confidence to come away with the points.

Larne manager Gary Haveron. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press).

“But every game presents a different challenge. Taylors Avenue’s a hard place, notorious for anyone to go and play there on a Tuesday night.

“So we're going to have to be at our best, we're going to have to not feel sorry for ourselves (after Saturday’s draw).

“In football, feeling sorry for yourself only adds to your problems.

“So every one of the boys will have to lift their head, they have to come in bouncing ready to go for the challenge Tuesday will present,” Haveron added.

“The big thing is there's always a game that comes quite quickly behind the last one.

“We have to make sure we try and get six points this week (Larne play Crusaders on Saturday).”

Reflecting on the draw at home to the Ports on Saturday night, Haveron said the result was ‘incredibly frustrating’.

“We haven't got out of the game what we probably deserved,” he said.

“Working so hard to break them down and to get the lead, to gift them it back by just not doing the basics [in] defending is really disappointing. Not good enough...we've got to see out that moment better.

“They were going to get a wee reaction after we scored but at that point we've got to close the game out. We've got to nullify them and go and create more chances.

“To have so much of the game and so much possession to come away with a point is bitterly disappointing,” added Haveron.

“We knew the importance of the game, we didn't have the excuse of a midweek game, we had a full week to prepare.

“The boys trained really well so going into the game full of confidence.