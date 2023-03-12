News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Gary Lineker: Match of the Day stripped back to 20-minute show after BBC pundit exodus

BBC One broadcast a stripped back Premier League highlights show on Saturday after Gary Lineker had been stood down as presenter.

By PA Sport staff
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 12:36pm

Match of the Day was replaced by a shortened highlights reel featuring no commentary and without studio punditry.

The show lasted 20 minutes and did not feature the usual title music or graphics, instead using the name Premier League Highlights.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The BBC announced on Friday that it was temporarily removing Lineker, the corporation’s highest-paid presenter, from his regular Saturday night duties over tweets he had posted that bosses said breached impartiality guidelines.

Gary Lineker arriving ahead of the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday. The BBC's football coverage on Saturday was ripped up as several more presenters and reporters withdrew in solidarity with Lineker after he was stood down.
Gary Lineker arriving ahead of the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday. The BBC's football coverage on Saturday was ripped up as several more presenters and reporters withdrew in solidarity with Lineker after he was stood down.
Gary Lineker arriving ahead of the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Saturday. The BBC's football coverage on Saturday was ripped up as several more presenters and reporters withdrew in solidarity with Lineker after he was stood down.
Most Popular

It sparked a wave of boycotts from fellow pundits and presenters, with Ian Wright and Alan Shearer leading the list of names to show solidarity with Lineker and withdrawing from Saturday’s broadcast.

BBC schedules were badly disrupted by the boycotts on Saturday, with regular programmes Football Focus, Final Score and 5Live’s Fighting Talk unable to air.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The broadcaster opted to go ahead with showing the day’s top-flight highlights, which included Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat to the league’s bottom side Bournemouth, in a truncated format.

Lineker was stood down by the BBC after tweeting about government policy regarding the treatment of migrants arriving illegally into the UK.

On Friday, long-time Match of the Day pundit Wright threatened to walk away from the show for good if Lineker were to be axed permanently.

BBCGary LinekerBBC OneIan WrightPremier LeagueAlan ShearerBournemouthLiverpool