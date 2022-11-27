Giovanni van Bronckhorst was sacked as Rangers manager last Monday after a year in charge.

Van Bronckhorst, 47, who replaced Steven Gerrard a year ago, was dismissed by the Glasgow giants last Monday after a poor run of results.

The former Rangers and Holland midfielder admitted on Instagram that recent defeats had been “unacceptable” and said the club would always be in his heart.

Van Bronckhorst said: “This season, like every year at Rangers, the first priority is domestic success. I understand the hurt when wins become draws, and worse, when we experience defeat.

“That isn’t acceptable at a club of Rangers standing, no one understood that and felt that more than I did. I faced unique challenges and some very difficult circumstances to operate in.”

Van Bronckhorst led Rangers to the Europa League final and a first Scottish Cup triumph in 13 years at the end of his first season in charge.

But his side endured a humiliating Champions League group stage exit this season and are nine points behind arch-rivals Celtic at the top of the cinch Premiership.

Van Bronckhorst said it had been a “privilege” to manage the club and that he “understood the responsibility and magnitude of the task”.

He added: “We experienced some incredible highs, especially on our European journey to Seville.

“Winning the Scottish Cup for the first time in over a decade and qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League is something I am very proud of.

“The passion of our support drove us on to achieve those wonderful memories.

“For that, I am forever grateful to every single one of you who travelled near and far, spent your hard earned money, and never gave up supporting our team.”

Rangers are continuing to work towards appointing a new manager following his sacking.

QPR boss and former Ibrox assistant Michael Beale – as he has been all week – remains the red-hot favourite to succeed the Dutchman.