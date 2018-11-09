Glenavon against Coleraine live television date revealed

The NI Football League and BBC Sport NI have announced details of the next live Danske Bank Premiership broadcast on BBC Two NI.

In the fourth scheduled fixture, title chasing Glenavon will host Coleraine in the Premiership on Friday December 14, kick-off: 7.45pm.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton

Coverage starts at 7.30pm, and viewers can access via TV, the BBC Sport NI website and the BBC Sport app.

Supporters can also watch Coleraine versus Newry City on Friday November 30 live from the Coleraine Showgrounds in the third live broadcast of the season on BBC Two NI.